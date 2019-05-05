Folks celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Local restaurants are celebrating Cinco de Mayo today.

We stopped into Margaritas Mexican Restaurant in Orono.

They're celebrating all day with prizes and giveaways.

We're told their grand prize giveaway is a TRIP TO MEXICO!!!

There is plenty to eat, drink and fun to go around.

"Tons of swag to give away. Giving away a trip to Mexico so come on down and fill out a raffle ticket, I've got tons of swag and it is the biggest part of the year. Cinco De Mayo is our busiest day of the year hands down and were expecting to have a really nice crowd today."

Margaritas is open until 11 tonight.