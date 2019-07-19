Folks celebrate 3rd annual Disability Pride Day

The 3rd annual Disability Pride Day drew folks to Augusta from throughout Maine.

It was a celebration involving fellowship, conversation, fun and food.

Many of Maine's disability rights groups were there to talk about their services and activities.

"We are often in the position of fighting for the rights of people with disabilities and advocating for people at the Legislature, and opening cases to help people who have been discriminated against," said Kimberly Moody, Executive Director of Disability Rights Maine. "So this one day really is a break from all of that, for all of the lawyers and advocates to join with people with disabilities to celebrate."

Moody says it's also a great time to stress that people with disabilities have strong work ethics and want to work.