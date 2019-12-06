Folks call for action and hold a climate strike at U-Maine

Dozens of people gathered outside UMaine's Fogler Library for a climate strike.

It's part of a movement with similar gatherings taking place across the nation.

The aim is to gain the attention of politicians and get them to take action on the climate crisis.

It was organized by a U-Maine student who wants to make a difference.

Ben Hacker, the organizer said, "One of our big messages is that Janet Mills and the state of Maine declare a climate emergency. We are trying to show that people have the power, we as the students, the young people are sick of the world being treated as it is. Treated as basically a place to use all of its resources like we don't have a lifetime ahead of us. So, we are standing up and we are telling them this is enough."

Ben says he hopes more young people will step up and try to make a difference.

