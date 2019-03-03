Folks brave icy water to raise funds for Camp CaPella

"I'm anticipating sheer joy and excitement and possibly a little bit of a heart jump."

Folks plunged for a cause at Camp CaPella for their annual Polar Dip.

The event is their largest fundraiser of the year.

"It was really freezing, it hurt just a little bit but it is for a good cause so I am happy to do it."

Participants from all over the state brave the icy waters of Phillips Lake to help send kids with disabilities to Camp CaPella.

Camp CaPella provides life experiences for people with disabilities and their families with recreational and educational opportunities.

"To be able to jump in the water, right there, you're in, you're out in less than thirty seconds. You're beet feeting it to the hot tub and you're over it. Those kids never ever get over there disabilities."

"You're freezing for a second but knowing that you get to send a kid to camp, just in your heart it feels nice so it is worth it."

The event raises about ten thousand dollars each year.

Participants raise money in different areas of the state to participate in the plunge.

Kids from Hall-Dale Key Club say they are happy to help.

"My immediate reaction was okay hot tub, hot tub, hot tub but it was really great, it was really fun. I love coming here and it is for a great cause and raised around two-thousand-dollars."

Camp CaPella is always taking donations.

"It's a really wonderful place and I can't think of a better cause to do something like this and check the bucket list and do a good thing at the same time."