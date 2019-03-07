Folks 'bleed for the throne' in Bangor blood drive

WKIT radio in Bangor hosted a blood drive Thursday along with the American Red Cross and television network HBO.

Folks were bleeding for the throne.

It's part of a global marketing campaign called "bleed for the throne" which HBO launched in November to kick off the much-anticipated 'Game of Thrones' series finale.

The show attracts 32-million viewers per episode on average. They wanted to use that popularity to challenge donors and fans of the show to donate.

This is the largest blood donation promotional effort by an entertainment company in Red Cross history.

Red Cross leaders say it's come at a time when blood supply is short and donors are much needed.

Sherri Phinney of the Red Cross says, "This is just like putting bags of sand on a river. It's just like being a tornado area, turning over debris trying to help find people that have been hurt. This is life saving. This is that basic, grassroots, down to earth, we're here to save lives."

Donors were given free t-shirts and were automatically entered for a chance to win one of five trips to the season 8 premier of 'Game of Thrones.'