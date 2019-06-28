Folks at Downeast Horizons set sail for a special outing adventure

Over one hundred people who are a part of Downeast Horizons set sail out to sea.

"Get out as a group and come together and spend time together."

Downeast Horizons is a non-profit organization that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities.

"If you help these young people early on, early intervention makes a big difference in their lives."

They went aboard the Acadia Explorer for the Bar Harbor Nature Cruise.

They toured Frenchman Bay and were able to see wildlife up close.

"A lot of our individuals do not have the financial means to enjoy such a wonderful adventure in Maine, so because of the generosity of our donors, they get to do this, and it is a memory that will last a lifetime."

"Have you ever seen or done anything like this before? No, I have been on a lobster boat, that's it."

"People who have these challenges have challenges in crowds, they aren't used to it, it's uncomfortable, and so what we do is we put them in a crowd. That way they can get used to is so when they are in the world without us that maybe the crowds aren't so bad."

Parents were able to join in on the fun as well.

"It's a great opportunity for her to get out and about. Sometimes she gets a little emotional and crowds don't really do well with her, but she has come a long way, and I think being apart of a program, it has brought out a lot of personality in her, and she is really quite happy."

We're told these types of outings help prepare people for life when they aren't in the program anymore.

"It's been a good time."