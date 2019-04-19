Folks around the state recognize Good Friday

Today's Good Friday.

Many services are being held around the state.

Rita Steadman, the Head Priest at Saint John’s Episcopal Church said the tradition goes back to the fourth century.

Steadman explained, Good Friday is the day Jesus died on the cross, a day to remember and to give thanks.

Head Priest, Rector, Rita Steadman said, "It's not a service that's remembering the pain and the suffering of the cross so much as a service that is for giving thanks for the love that Jesus has shown us from the cross. It's a peaceful time and a time of really receiving love and offering loved."

There’s a service at Saint John’s at 7 Friday night.