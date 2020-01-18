Folks are out shopping in preparation for this weekends storm

With a storm on the way, folks in Hermon have been out shopping in preparation.

Grocery stores such as Danforth has had a steady stream of customers in and out since Saturday morning.

The store made sure to stock their shelves with all the supplies costumers may need.

"For the prep of the storm we've stocked up on extra water, extra milk, rock salt, windshield washer fluid,” says Dylan Cameron, the grocery manager. “More staple items for the customers to make sure that they're ready for the storm, as well as non-perishable items throughout the store. Making sure we're well-stocked there to be able to give the customers good products."

Be sure to stock up on your storm supplies before it begins.

