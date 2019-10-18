Folks are gearing up for the 23rd annual Maine Snowmobile Show this weekend

With Winter right around the corner, people are getting snowmobiles back on their minds.

The 23rd annual Maine Snowmobile Show is being held this weekend at the Augusta Civic Center.

They have over 50 exhibitors with the newest snowmobiles and snow gear.

Thousands of people are expected to attend what they call the "unofficial kickoff of winter."

"Some people just wait all summer for another winter, and as much as it is a show, it's a big social event," said Bob Meyers, executive director of the Maine Snowmobile Association. "People come and see their fellow snowmobilers, run into their old friends, people that own lodges where they've stayed, and everyone connects and has an awesome time."

The show runs until 9:00p.m. Friday, then is open from 9:00a.m.-8:00p.m. on Saturday and 9:00a.m.-3:00p.m. on Sunday.