Folk pressed their own cider at Bangor's European Market

Bangor’s European Market had a little something extra for residents to taste this weekend.

It’s apple season in Maine, meaning plenty of pies, ciders, and crisp apples to eat.

One vendor at the market decided to celebrate the season by bringing in an apple presser for people to come press their own cider.

If apple pressing wasn’t enough, the market offered plenty of other goods to try and take home.

"She's pressing cider out there for people to try, or they can bring their own apples in and put them in her press and press their own juice, so that's kind of a neat service,” says Bob Bowen, one of the vendors.

For those interested in the market, it’s open all year round, so don’t miss out.

