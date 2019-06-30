Fogtown Brewery celebrates the last day of Pride month

Folks in Ellsworth were able to end pride month with a live band, and great tasting beer.

Fogtown brewery hosted the Pride Finale Beach Party, with live music by Beach Trash from Machias.

Proceeds at the event went towards Health Equity Alliance.

This is the 2nd year Fogtown hosted this event and they hope to continue doing so in the future.

"It's important to me to create an event like this or to help organize an event like this because it gives space that isn't necessarily otherwise here in this area of Maine," says Ian Heyse, Co-Founder of Fogtown Brewery. "And just creating that space allows for a lot of different magical opportunities to happen. And I think we'll see that today."

The event lasted all day, with the live concert starting at 3 pm just as walkers from the Down East Aids walk arrived.

