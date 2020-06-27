Fly-In and STOL competition held in Dover-Foxcroft

Pilots put on a free show in the sky at the Charles A. Chase Jr. Memorial Field Saturday.

They held a fly-in and STOL competition.

"It's growing huge in popularity. It basically started in Alaska with the bush pilots. They wanted something to do so let's have a STOL competition."

STOL stands for short take-off and landing.

"I really like that short take-off and landing stuff and I have been to Texas to one and I have been to New York to a couple and it's a lot of fun."

They measure the distance it takes to take off and land.

Who ever has the least cumulative distance is the winner.

"We got the sense from the pilots that they were eager for something to do. It's kind of boring to go fly around and burn gas and it's nice to have a place to go to and have something to do. The pilots love talking to the public about their airplanes."

"We don't do it for winning it's just a fun event and seeing all these folks who are excellent people. They would do anything for you."

Last year the airport was in jeopardy of closing but locals weren't going to let it happen.

"We have a really good group of pilots in central Maine. We got together last fall when this airport was under consideration for a solar project and we just hated to see that because once these airports are gone, you can't replace whats here."

The hope was to bring the community together in a safe way during the pandemic.

"I hope to take home the prize but if I don't I am happy with a hamburger."