Flu outbreaks close Maine schools

At least two Maine schools are closed Monday because of flu outbreaks.

Edna Libby Elementary School in Standish said Sunday school would be closed February 3 due to the rising number of students with the flu. The superintendent said that the health of the school community "is paramount," and that the day off allows the school to meet the Center for Disease Control's three-day incubation period.

Sanford Ford Christian Academy is also closed Monday. In a Facebook post, school officials said so many kids and teachers are calling out sick with the flu that they want to take the day to "disinfect everything."

Teachers who are not ill are still expected to work and help disinfect classrooms, according to the post.

The flu is widespread in Maine, according to the state CDC. At least 10 people have died from the flu this season and more there have been more than 3,000 positive lab tests for the flu.