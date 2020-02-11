Flu deaths still rising in Maine, health officials say

The number of Mainers killed by the flu this season continues to rise, according to state health officials.

The latest flu report shows 17 people have died of the flu this season, an increase of four over last week.

All of the deaths have been people over the age of 40.

In addition to the four people who died of the flu, the Maine Department of Health an Human Services said there were 34 new hospitalizations.

The flu is considered widespread across Maine and the rest of the country.

There were 956 new positive flu tests across the state.

Nearly 5,000 Mainers have tested positive for the flu this season.