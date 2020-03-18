Flu deaths in Maine rise again

The number of flu-related deaths in Maine is jumping again.

According to a report from state health officials on Tuesday, 32 people have now died as a result of the flu.

That includes four deaths in the last week.

The report also showed 9,539 positive tests for influenza in Maine with 467 people requiring a stay in the hospital.

That includes 722 positive tests over the last week.

The flu remains widespread in Maine with new cases reported in every county.

York, Cumberland and Penobscot counties remain hardest-hit.