Florists work overtime on Valentine's Day

Game 7 of the World Series. Super Bowl Sunday. The Daytona 500.

They are the pinnacle for people in those chosen professions.

If you're a florist, Thursday was that day.

From an elaborate bouquet ordered weeks in advance - to a single rose called in that afternoon by a forgetful significant other... Flowers were flying out the door all day..

Knowing they'd need a little pick me up, Dunkin provided a box of munchkins and a card to stores across the region...

We stopped by Chapel Hill Floral where that added energy came in handy...

"We have about eighty pickups and then you add all the walk-ins so it's a little crazy," said Chapel Hill Floral Owner Rachel Grass. "We have double the the staff here today just to run it."

According to folks we talked to, the only day that compares to the Valentine's Day flower rush....

Mother's Day.