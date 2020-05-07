Florists enjoy Mother's Day boost in biz

Have you got your mom something yet?

At Hampden Floral they say they have been extremely busy.

The owner says that along with Valentine's Day - Mother's Day is the busiest time of the year..

Especially during this stay at home order.

"No one can go see their mom," said owner Brenda Trice. "No one can take her out to dinner or go somewhere with her. Or go in to a store to buy an actual gift. So flowers are the best thing. Something for her to have to let them know that they are thinking of mom."

If you haven't ordered yet - Hampden Floral will be open Friday and Saturday... but better not wait much longer!