Florists brighten days with non contact deliveries

Maybe someone you care about use a special delivery to brighten their day.

Florists are still in business.

We caught up with the crew at Lougee & Frederick's in Bangor as they were making no contact deliveries.

They make about 25 to 30 a day.

The team makes sure that everything they deliver has been wiped down and properly cleaned before being dropped off.

"It makes me feel like we are essential with people being stuck at home, said Designer Mark Pellon. "They are sort of getting a little housebound and a little depressed. So, it's nice that we can cheer up people by delivering the flowers. They open the door and they'll waive and will say how thankful they are. Every time somebody calls and finds out that we are still open and delivering they'll say they are very thankful that we are still doing it."

Pellon says they can make deliveries on the same day as taking orders.

And don't forget that Easter in this weekend..