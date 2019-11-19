Florist asking for hockey equipment for Brewer hockey player's memorial service

A Bangor florist is asking the community for broken hockey sticks.

Chapel Hill Floral has been asked to create the floral arrangements for 17 year old Jordan Parkhurst's funeral service, and they hope to make them super special.

Parkhurst was killed in a crash on Saturday. He was a senior at Brewer High School and member of the varsity hockey team.

The owners of Chapel Hill are hockey parents themselves, so they want to be sure that "Jordy" is honored in the best way possible.

They're asking anyone with broken sticks, pucks, or other equipment to drop them off at their Hammond Street location, which is located at the corner of West Broadway.