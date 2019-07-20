Florida woman pulled knife on woman who refused to give her pizza, deputies say

De’Erica Cooks told investigators she can’t remember much of the fit of rage that landed her in jail.

The eyewitnesses, however, told deputies plenty.

They said Cooks became irate when she asked another woman for a slice of pizza and the woman told her “no,” The St. Augustine Record reported.

Armed with a steak knife, Cooks reportedly told the woman, “I’m going to cut you.”

The victim feared for her life as Cook tried to attack her, the St. Johns County Sheriffs Office said.

A man in the house came to the rescue and wrestled the blade away from Cooks. Even so, it didn’t take her long to get ahold of another one.

Deputies eventually arrested the 22-year-old and charged her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Authorities are holding her on a $1,500 bond.

