Florida teen charged with offering $100,000 to kill school employee

Authorities say a Florida teen offered $100,000 for someone to kill a staff member at his high school.

Nicholas Godfrey, 18, was charged with solicitation to attempt murder. (Source: WFLA/Pasco County Sheriff/CNN)

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco announced during a news conference Friday that deputies arrested 18-year-old Nicholas Godfrey and charged him with solicitation to attempt murder.

Investigators say Godfrey offered the money to another student to kill a Fivay High School staff member. Deputies say Godfrey made the request through Instagram, and authorities were able to trace the account to Godfrey's home.

The arresting deputy says Godfrey admitted to sending the messages but claimed he was joking.

Officials haven't named the intended target.

Godfrey was being held at the county jail. Information about bond or an attorney wasn't immediately available.

