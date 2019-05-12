Florida man didn’t like wife’s ‘disrespectful’ tone, so he shot her in the face, police say

With his wife’s blood still splattered across his legs and on his boxer shorts, Fernando De Baere told Plantation police officers he had shot her in the face once or twice Wednesday night.

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, De Baere and Marisa Sherman had been arguing about her interaction with a former coworker. DeBaere, 73, told police he took issue with the “disrespectful” way she was talking to him.

When she wouldn’t stop, De Baere got his .38 revolver. From three feet away, De Bare aimed at Sherman’s face and pulled the trigger, police said.

When it was over, he put the gun away and went to a neighbor’s house to confess. The neighbor called police.

Responding officers found the 47-year-old still sitting upright on the sofa with a bullet wound to the face. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found the murder weapon in a closet. They said the chamber was missing two shell casings.

De Baere faces a premeditated murder charge and is being held without bail at the Broward Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.