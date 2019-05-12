Florida man carjacked while shopping for Mother’s Day gift for wife of 64 years

Deputies in Florida are searching for an unidentified suspect who allegedly carjacked an 88-year-old man at gunpoint.

When an 88-year-old man pulled into a New Port Richey, Fla., parking lot Thursday afternoon, a carjacker approached him, held a gun to his side and demanded his wallet, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

The victim, identified by WFTS as Robert Rodriguez, says he, at first, pretended he didn’t understand what the suspect was asking for. But the suspect soon became impatient and took Rodriguez’s car keys.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect, possibly known as “Killa” or “Killer,” also pushed Rodriguez to the ground. The 88-year-old suffered bruises on his arms and cuts on his leg from the fall, WTVT reports.

The suspect then fled in Rodriguez’s car.

Still, Rodriguez says he was fortunate.

“I think I was lucky. After all, I think I was lucky because he didn’t get what he wanted,” he told WTVT.

The suspect did not get any money from Rodriguez, and the sheriff’s office recovered his car less than one mile away from where the carjacking took place.

Rodriguez told WFTS he had gone to the store to buy his wife of 64 years new pajamas for Mother’s Day. The day after the incident, he finished his shopping.

Deputies are still searching for the suspect.

