Florida Georgia Line team cruises into town ahead of concert

Florida Georgia Line is "cruising" into Bangor for their "Can't Say I Ain't Country Tour" performance Thursday.

At least ten 18-wheelers carrying equipment for the show were parked at Dysart's in Hermon Tuesday morning.

They'll be "getting their shine on" at the Darling's Waterfront Pavilion to what officials are calling a close to sold out crowd.

Officials say "may we all" remember the clear bag policy for the venue.

You can learn more about rules and regulations by visiting their Facebook page.

Organizers say it's best to arrive early in order to have a "smooth" concert experience.