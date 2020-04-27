Flooding road in Addison is causing major problems for first responders

We're told flooding has always been an issue on this stretch of East Side Road in Addison.

After a rain storm on April 9th and 10th, local officials say first responders couldn’t get through when responding to help a local woman, Kimberly Davis, who was having a heart attack.

“It flooded so bad, an ambulance or fire truck could not cross. They started to go through, and water rushed in through their floorboards," said the town's former First Selectman, Thomas Batson.

At low tide, the water doesn’t pose much of a threat. But at normal high tide, the water would be just a few feet away from the lowest point on the road.

During the early morning hours on April 10th, Batson claims the water could’ve been as high as four to five feet forcing emergency crews to turn around and take upwards of a one hour detour to respond.

“When the ambulance finally got there they did what they could. But it didn’t save her life. When the state built that they didn’t build the road part high enough," said Osborne Davis, the father in-law of Kimberly Davis.

Folks around town are concerned what might happen if there's another emergency.

“I have a brother who has MS, and he has to have a lot of ambulance calls. I’m a type one diabetic, They’ve had to come to my place many times," said Batson.

The Maine Department of Transportation says funding is stretched out as much as possible, and unfortunately, this road is a low priority.

“My understanding is that the flooding that happened during the April 9th-10th storm was a once or twice every year type of flooding event. The fact of the matter is that is a priority four road. We prioritize roads in the state in terms of there use and importance. We know the road needs work, we’d love to be able to do the work. We just don’t have the funding to do it right now," said Paul Merrill, Maine DOT Spokesman.

Maine DOT did add they have a municipal partnership program where the town would have to chip in for part of the cost for any road reconstruction which may be the only option for fixing the flooding problem any time soon.