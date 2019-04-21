Flooding has closed several roads in Aroostook County

Several roads in Aroostook County are being affected by the high water.

Here is a list of roads that are currently closed:

Easton: Route 1A is reduced to one lane. Proceed with caution.

Mapleton: The Hughes Rd. is closed. There is also a Partial road washout.

Washburn: The Parsons Rd. is closed 1/4 mile from Castle Hill Road. There is a undermined section of road. The Gardner Creek Road is now open.

Presque Isle: The Henderson Rd. is still closed.

Ashland: The Sheridan Road and The Wrightville Road have been experiencing flooding.

The Grimes Rd. in Caribou has flooded over. The McBurnie Rd is experiencing flooding. The West Presque Isle Rd. is now open. Route 164 between Crouseville and Presque Isle is open.

Officials ask that motorists seek alternate routes and to not drive through flooded roads. We will post more updates are they become available.