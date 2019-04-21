Flooding concerns in Central Maine

The Kennebec River pushing over its banks in certain areas.

Police kept an eye on any needed closures. As usual, Front Street and some other small streets were closed off as a precaution.

But those who came out to take a look at the water say last year's winter flooding was far worse.

Peter Spiegel, Hallowell Resident, said, "the water was up to your shoulders right now, my shoulders right now, and there was a car in the river, there was a dumpster about a quarter mile down the river that was just in the middle of the ice. It was impressive, nature's a powerful thing."

Police will keep an eye on the water levels.