Flick Wish Rising hosts movie trivia tournament

It was the Avengers vs. Guardians of the Galaxy at this craft far in Old Town.

Flick Wish Rising hosted The Flick Wish Showdown for kids grades 6-12 to team up and test their movie memory.

The tournament asked trivia questions about Hollywood blockbusters such as Marvel, Disney, and Star Wars.

The tournament was part of the yearly Fall Time Fundraiser, who this year raised money for Partners of Peace.

“Usually when you see craft fairs you might see a few men, mostly women,” says Kelly Brown, an organizer, and vendor. “They come in and shop and you see kids straggling along. You can tell they look a little bored so I figured I’d try to bring something in that he does for the 6th to 12th graders. I hustled up some they were roaming around, and hopefully, it will be something fun for them to be entertained while their parents are out walking around.”

Prizes for the showdown consisted of gift cards to Bangor Mall Cinema and Gamestop.

