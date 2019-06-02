Flea Market opens in Searsport

One way to be sure that summer is on its way- despite the weather, is that the flea market season is in full swing.

The Flea Market on Route One in Searsport opened for the season last weekend.

Open Friday through Sunday, The Flea Market has 22 booths and 43 tables, giving vendors a chance to connect with customers all summer long.

"It's a lot of antiques,” says Justin Elliott, co-owner of Elliott’s Antiques. “You can come here and get pretty much anything you're looking for. It's a giant yard sale with a bunch of people selling whatever they've got. The owner is incredible, the customers are incredible, the whole atmosphere is great. Even on a gloomy day like today. We've had a great time."

The flea market season will run well into the fall.

