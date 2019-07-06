The Barbara Sosman Support Center holds fundraiser with carnival games and cookout

The Barbara Sosman Support Center held a flea market fundraiser today.

The center provides a non-clinical sanctuary for people impacted by cancer.

The hope was to raise funds to continue to help people and families.

Dozens of vendors participated.

“It's also, most importantly, to raise awareness that we're here,” says Lisa Spencer, an organizer. “Because a lot of people still don't even know that we're here. So, if we can get some foot traffic in and help spread the word that we're here and we're making a little money for the center as well."

There was also carnival games and a cookout.

