Flatten the curve: Bangor officials close all non-essential businesses

All non-essential businesses in the city of Bangor are closed as of 6 on Monday night.

They will remain that way for at least a week.

It's the result of an enhanced emergency regulation order announced over the weekend.

"We were seeing people still going out to places based on CDC and Maine CDC regulations that they really shouldn't be," said Bangor City Council Chair Clare Davitt.

All non-essential businesses closed. Davitt says city officials felt they needed to act.

"We'd rather do it sooner than later," she said. "I know we are ahead of the state on this. We hope the governor will act soon to do a statewide mandate but we just felt this was a thing to do."

Restaurants can operate as take out only. Customers aren't allowed to go inside.

Geaghan's made the decision to take a step further.. Halting their operations.

"Trying to be leaders I'm trying to set up to see if there's scenarios for a customers and for our staff and for ourselves," said Andrew Geaghan. "Right now everybody's healthy and we want to make sure that we're doing what we can do to keep it that way."

City staff say they are working with those effected - both employees and employers - to find avenues to recoup lost earnings. In the end this is the move they felt necessary.

"Some will think maybe it's a little too presumptuous or we're getting a little too far ahead of it but based on the information that we received from the Maine CDC and the Federal CDC it just seems that this is the answer at the moment," said Bangor's Public Information Coordinator Zeth Lundy. "Even if that answer is not easy and it's not tidy and it's difficult, but it is something that we need to do at the moment."

Essential Businesses and Organizations

1. Health care operations and pharmacies;

2. Grocery stores, certified farmers’ markets, farm and produce stands, supermarkets, food banks,

convenience stores, and other establishments engaged in the retail sale of canned food, dry goods,

fresh fruits and vegetables, pet supply, fresh meats, fish, and poultry, and any other household

consumer products (such as cleaning and personal care products). This includes stores that sell

groceries and also sell other non-grocery products, and products necessary to maintaining the

safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences;

3. Food cultivation and processing, including farming, livestock, and fishing;

4. Businesses and organizations that provide food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities

of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals;

5. Newspapers, television, radio, and other media services;

6. Gas stations and auto-supply, auto-repair, and related facilities;

7. Banks and related financial institutions;

8. Hardware and building material stores;

9. Plumbers, electricians, exterminators, building cleaning and maintenance, and other service

providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and

essential operation of residences and Essential Businesses and Organizations;

10. Businesses and organizations providing mailing and shipping services, including post office

boxes;

11. Colleges, universities, community colleges, trade schools, and other schools exclusively for

the purposes of facilitating distance learning, no in-person instruction is authorized;

12. Laundromats, dry cleaners, and laundry service providers;

13. Businesses that manufacture or supply products needed for people to work from home;

14. Businesses that manufacture or supply other essential businesses with the support or supplies

necessary to operate;

15. Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, goods or services directly to residences;

16. Airlines, taxis, public transportation, and other transportation providers providing

transportation services necessary for purposes expressly authorized in this Regulation;

17. Home-based care for seniors, adults, or children;

18. Residential facilities and shelters for seniors, adults, and children;

19. Professional services, such as legal or accounting services, when necessary to assist in

compliance with legally mandated activities;

20. Childcare facilities providing services that enable employees of essential businesses and

organizations as defined herein to work as permitted. To the extent possible, childcare facilities

are recommended to operate under the following conditions:

A. Childcare should be carried out in stable groups of 10 or fewer (“stable” means that the

same 10 or fewer children are in the same group each day).

B. Children should not change from one group to another.

C. If more than one group of children is cared for at one facility, each group should be in a

separate room. Groups should not mix with each other.

D. Childcare providers should remain solely with one group of children.

21. Medical marijuana facilities;

22. Funeral homes, crematoriums and cemeteries;

23. Animal shelters, veterinary clinics, animal feed and pet supply stores;

24. Government facilities, agencies, and services needed to ensure the continuing operation of

the government and provide for the public health, safety and welfare, including but not limited to

police, fire, EMS, code enforcement, and trash collection;

25. Businesses and organizations providing for the construction and maintenance of essential

infrastructure, including utilities such as electricity, water, wastewater, and telecommunications;

26. Industrial manufacturing facilities;

27. Construction businesses;

28. Insurance businesses;

29. Hotels and other places of accommodation, except to the extent that said hotels and places of

accommodation include bars, restaurants, meeting facilities, and other facilities required to be

closed by City or State emergency proclamation, including but not limited to section 2 of this

Regulation.