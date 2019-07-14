Flamingo Festival takes turns Southwest Harbor pink

The annual Harbor House Flamingo Festival turned Southwest Harbor pink this weekend.

The 4-day festival helps raise money for Harbor house with events like the lobster bake and pancake breakfast.

The festival has many activities to attend throughout the weekend like craft shows, a carnival, and a parade.

The annual festival has been celebrated for over 30 years, but the Flamingoes have taken over the town over the past decade.

“We’d always had Quiet Side Festival and things in which were lobsters and all of that type of stuff. Then Dawn Featherstone came into the picture,” says Linda Fernandez, a local vendor. “He had done little lawn ornaments, the plastic flamingo ones. And they started popping up around town everywhere you went. I’ve accepted flamingos being here because it’s a comic thing, and everyone wants to know why there’s flamingos in Maine.”

The festival ends Monday night with a steel drum band concert.

