Flags will be lowered Monday to honor the life of State Representative Arthur "Archie" Verow.

Governor Mills has directed that the United States and State of Maine flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and in the City of Brewer.

Verow served as Brewer City Clerk for four decades.

He was also a two-term mayor.

Verow was in his third term in the current Maine House of Representatives.