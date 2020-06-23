Flags at half staff in honor of former Maine Speaker

Flags are flying at half staff in honor of John Richardson, a former speaker of the Maine House of Representatives.

A public ceremony will take place at the state capitol Wednesday.

Richardson died last week at the age of 62,.

He became speaker in 2005. Richardson also served as the Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development.

His family is holding a public ceremony Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Augusta.

It's limited to 50 guests on the lawn of the State Capitol, but everyone is welcome to the Cross Building parking lot nearby.

There, you can tune in to their F-M radio transmission to hear the service.

Flags will remain at half staff through Thursday.