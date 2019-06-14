Flag Day celebrated at Phillips Strickland House

Folks at Phillips Strickland House in Bangor celebrated Flag Day with a special program.

Residents along with special guests celebrated the red, white and blue by singing songs and enjoying root beer floats.

Pack 8 Cub Scouts in Bangor also lead the pledge of allegiance and marched in with the flag.

Folks at Philips Strickland House say they feel it is important to celebrate the flag and those we have served the country.

"I think it's very important to recognize this day. We are very lucky to be free in America."

This is the first year Philips Strickland House has held this event on Flag Day and say they hope to do it again in the future.