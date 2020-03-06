Fishing industry discusses 2019 landing numbers at Maine Fishermen's Forum

New data released Friday shows Maine's lobster catch dropped a bit last year but still hit over 100 million pounds.

The news comes as thousands gather from across the state for the 45th annual Maine Fishermen's Forum.

"It's a collaborative between science, enforcement, fishermen," said Steve Train, President, Maine Fishermen's Forum. "We have a trade show with vendors, and we've been doing this now for 45 seasons."

The Maine Fishermen's Forum gives folks an opportunity to catch up, see what's new, and learn about changes in the industry.

"If you're not paying attention in the fishing industry today, then you're probably going to fall behind the 8 ball," said Gerry Cushman, who's on the Board of Directors of the Maine Fishermen's Forum.

And folks we talking about the news that Maine lobster harvesters landed over 100 million pounds last year.

Friday morning the Maine Department of Marine Resources released the commercial landing data from last year.

Department officials say that they're pleased to hit over 100 million again. It's a drop from nearly 120 million in 2018, thanks to seasonal issues.

"Certainly was a very cold, late spring that changed the shed, or the molt, of the lobsters," said Patrick Keliher, Commissioner of the Department of Marine Resources. "And whenever you see that -- lobsters are most vulnerable after they've shed and then they start moving around to feed aggressively. That didn't happen until late in the season. So whenever that happens, you'll always see a shift in when the bulk of your landings come in and this year it was very late."

Overall marine resources landings were up $26 million from 2018, topping $673 million -- the second highest of all time.

"We're cautiously optimistic that the stock is still in really good shape," said Keliher. "The coast is still benefiting from that with strong landings and strong value. And as a regulator, we'll to continue to look at any signs associated with stress on the stock."

The Forum hosts an auction Friday night and then gives away tens of thousands of dollars in scholarships Saturday.