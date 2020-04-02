Fishing and other outdoor activities are allowed under executive order

State officials say fishing and other outdoor activities are allowed under the executive order put out by Governor Mills.

Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife want people to know they can still engage in outdoor exercise like fishing, hunting, boating, walking and running.

People just need to follow social distancing guidelines.

They say getting outside is essential to physical and mental health and is permitted as long as it's done safely.

They ask people to stay as close to home as possible and in strict adherence to physical distancing requirements.

In a statement they say the executive order specifically states: "Engaging in outdoor exercise activities, such as fishing, walking, hiking, running or biking," are permitted, "but only in compliance with the gathering restriction in Executive Order FY19/20 and all applicable social distancing guidance published by the US and Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:".

They say outdoor activities that are allowed include (but are not limited to) the following: Hunting, fishing, wildlife watching, boating, trapping, birding, canoeing, smelting, kayaking, fiddleheading, hiking, snowmobiling, and ATVing.

Also from the statement:

The Governor and Commissioner also extended the renewal period for boating registrations and suspended the requirement to have a fishing license through April 30, 2020 in order to support people getting outdoors. Turkey season is also set to begin May 4, and many people are starting to scout in preparation for their hunt.

If you are going fishing, hunting, boating, or hiking, please remember to always keep a minimum of six feet from other people. If you are driving to a spot to go fishing or enjoy the outdoors, travel only in a vehicle with members of your own household.

No matter where you are going or what your essential activity, you should follow these guidelines:

AVOID THE CROWDS:

• Visit lesser-known spots & explore close to home.

• Have a plan B and C in case your first destination is busy.

• Get outside earlier or later in the day.

• Recharge in your backyard and neighborhood.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO:

• Stay at least six feet away from other people.

• Be prepared and stick to adventures within your experience level/comfort zone to avoid injuries and further stress on health care resources.

• Tell someone where you are going and when you expect to be back.

• Be prepared for limited access to public restrooms.

• Always leave no trace, including cleaning up after your pet.

• Prevent tick bites by wearing light-colored pants, closed-toe shoes, and applying EPA-approved bug repellent.

If you are exhibiting symptoms related to COVID-19, or if you have recently been exposed to COVID-19, please stay home.