ROCKPORT, Maine (AP) - The Maine Fishermen's Forum will take place at the Samoset Resort in Rockport from Thursday through Saturday. The event's organizers describe it as an event dedicated to “a healthy fishing industry engaged in stewardship and self-regulation.” The event serves as a way for members of the industry to get valuable face time with regulators, suppliers, scientists and others.
Fisherman ready to gather for Maine Fishermen's Forum
By The Associated Press |
Posted: Mon 7:15 AM, Mar 02, 2020 |
Updated: Mon 7:17 AM, Mar 02, 2020