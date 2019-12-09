Fish fans sought for Maine’s tomcod count

A conservation group in Down East Maine is looking for the public’s help in gathering data about a fish that is important to the region’s history.

Downeast Salmon Federation says it’s working on a citizen science survey about tomcods in December and January. The fish were once a holiday tradition in Down East Maine, but as the harvest of the fish has declined, regulators haven’t had adequate data about the species.

Tomcods are also called winter cods and they are inshore fish that range from Newfoundland to Virginia. Downeast Salmon Federation says it’s hosting a citizen science training at Gordon’s Wharf in Sullivan on Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m.

The group says part of the survey involves monitoring bird activity, so bird fans are encouraged to participate as well.