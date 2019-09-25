First woman from Maine launches on mission to International Space Station

A rocket launched this morning carrying three travelers to the International Space Station.

One from Russia, one from the United Arab Emirates, and one from Maine.

Jessica Meir is the first woman from our state to go to space.

"It's more personal than just knowing there's a rocket lifting off. There's a person inside that we've met, and we're really so excited for her."

Jennifer Therrien, Education Director at the Challenger Learning Center of Maine watched live as Jessica Meir, a native of Caribou, launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on a mission to the International Space Station.

"She's been here, so we've had a chance to show her around our facility, and she commented on the things that are similar to the training that she's done."

Meir was selected by NASA to be an astronaut in 2013. She is the third Mainer to go to space.

"Ever since we found out Jessica was picked, we have been talking about her in all of our programs."

The Challenger Center teamed up with the Emera Astronomy Center in Orono to replay the launch for some homeschool students and teach them about space travel.

Executive Director of the Challenger Center Kirsten Hubbard says "It's a great chance for them to relate to something happening right now that could be a possibility for them, too."

Nine year old Ella Toulouse wore a NASA t-shirt to the event. "I watched it this morning at 9 or 10. It was cool."

Nine year old Patrick Seely said he wasn't sure if he would want to go to space. "I know what they have to eat now and what it's like."

Eleven year old Baxter Ludders was excited to be there. "I just hope I learn more about space."

Jessica Meir will assist with around 250 research experiments while aboard the ISS.

"We'll now have role models." said Hibbard. "A male role model and a female role model, really great individuals who have worked so hard to get there. And they're from Maine, so man, hometown pride is just going strong."

And maybe, just maybe, Jessica will be the inspiration for one of these students to be the next Mainer to go to space.

"Now when we look up at the space station going over for the next six months we'll know she's on board."