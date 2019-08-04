First weekend of the Bar Harbor Fine Arts Festival comes to an end

The first weekend of the Bar Harbor Fine Arts Festival came to an end today.

Dozens of artists displayed paintings, sculptures, earrings and more for sale outside the Bar Harbor Inn.

Coordinators for the event say that there is a wide display of artists at the festival.

"We have a great selection of artists of all different kinds of mediums. Local artists, Maine artists, and actually we have artists that come from all around the country as well as Canada and other countries," said Festival Director Mark Fink.

The second weekend for the Fine Art Festival will be held the weekend after Labor Day, from September 6th through the 8th.