More than 300,000 Maine property owners will get checks from the state this winter starting this week.

It's tax relief adding $104 for those who qualified for the Homestead Exemption.

The state treasurer is required to provide money to Mainers when the property tax relief fund reaches a certain amount, but only when it can provide payments of no less than $100.

You can follow the state treasurer's Facebook page to stay up to date on the process of the mailings.