First responders tested for COVID-19 at antibody testing site

First responders in the Biddeford-Saco area were tested for COVID-19 at a mobile antibody testing site on Tuesday.

Those who were tested say it gives them peace of mind after working in close contact with others through the outbreak.

Police, firefighters, EMS and dispatchers were able to give blood at the mobile antibody test site, which has already tested hundreds of first responders in Augusta and South Portland.

"We wanted to provide greater access to testing and thought who better to start with than our first responders who have been working so hard through this pandemic," said Lee Moehlenkamp, owner of AFC Urgent Care, which operates the mobile test site.

The antibody tests cost about $140 without insurance and are in short supply. Within 24 to 48 hours, test results can inform someone if they've ever had COVID-19.

The knowledge can be helpful for first responders who may come in contact with an asymptomatic carrier of COVID-19.

"It's definitely going to be a peace of mind, definitely for my family and everybody that I work with," said Lt. Jerry Beaulie of the Saco Fire Department. "If I have it, then it's good to know I have antibodies.

More research still needs to be done on antibody testing. If someone tests positive, it does not necessarily mean they are immune to COVID-19 indefinitely, or that they should let up on safety measures recommended by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.