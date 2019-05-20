First responders save canoeist's life during Sebec River Canoe race

A scary situation led rescuers to the aid of a trapped canoeist during the Sebec River Canoe Race on Saturday.

Milo Fire Captain Robert Coburn says, "The comment was made on the way in, "oh my God, the water's going." It's the highest I've ever seen it."

Coburn has been working the Sebec River Canoe Race for 20 years.

He says, "We've had flip overs and brought people out of the water and got them back in their canoes but nothing like this."

Nick Rowley, a competitor in Saturday's race says, "We ended up hitting a rock. We fell out of the boat."

Nick Rowley is an experienced canoeist, doing several races a year...

He says, "What you're supposed to do is get on your back and ride it out which is what I did but I couldn't get away from the boat and when the boat hit a rock it turned 90 degrees and pinned me against the rock. I knew I was in some trouble."

First responders quickly jumped into action but reaching Rowley in those currents was difficult.

Coburn says, "When we finally got up next to him I realized.....it's not good."

Rescuers were trying everything to free Rowley who had on no wet suite from the 45 degree water.

Rowley says, "It wasn't an easy rescue for sure and they even put their own lives at risk trying to help me."

After an hour of fighting, they were finally able to pull him free.

When asked if they are heroes Milo Fire Chief Donnie Richards says, "No, we were just helping somebody out...that's what we do."

Rowley has a message for all the men and women who worked tirelessly saved his life. He says, "I'd like to say thanks and I'm really grateful for everybody there who helped me out."

Rowley only suffered mild hypothermia and minor bumps, bruises and swelling.

His canoe however wasn't so lucky. He says, "If you're looking to buy a canoe, I have one that's half off."