First responders, military and veterans can get free tickets to the Bangor State Fair

Veterans and first responders can get into the Bangor State Fair and the Ron White show for free.

The Cross Insurance Center is partnering with VetTix and FirstTix to send currently serving or retired police, firefighters and EMTs and all currently serving military and veterans.

The organizations team up with venues to honor first responders and military by offering free tickets to events.

Melissa Gerety, Director of Sales & Marketing at the Cross Insurance Center says, "They do so much for us, it's the least we can do for the fact that they are out there protecting us each and every day."

First responders must be verified online at firsttix.org before getting tickets.

Active military and veterans must do the same by visiting vettix.org.

The state fair is July 25-29.

Ron White takes the stage on Friday July 26th. So, sign up soon if interested.

