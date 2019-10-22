"IAmResponding" app connects first responders

There's an APP for fire departments and ambulances services in Penobscot County that may help with faster response time.

The Cellphone Application is called "IAmResponding."

It allows Penobscot County Dispatchers to notify first responders in their area if there's an emergency.

Fire and EMS agencies are provided an address as well as information about what type of situation they may be headed to.

The app can also track personnel as well as answer questions such as where is the nearest water supply? And where are the best landing zones for LifeFlight?

Chris Lavoie, Director of PRCC, said, "The radio system that we have for the county is antique and it has a lot of gaps in the coverage. So, this sort of fills that gap. That's why our agency is now funding that to step out in the front lines and help our responders respond to their emergencies."

There will be another training session on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Penobscot Regional Communications Center.