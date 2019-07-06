First responders from Wells remembered one of their own this weekend.

WELLS, Maine(WABI)- A convoy led the body of the town's fire chief, Wayne Vetere home from Boston.
That's where the chief had been treated during a battle with cancer.
Many came to pay their respects standing along Sanford road.
Then, a brief ceremony was held at the corner fire station.
Those who worked alongside him remembered him as caring and sincere.
"In a word, dedicated. You know without a doubt he's certainly going to leave a big void here. He had our back. You know he was a man we could certainly look to for experience and advice."
Vetere was chief for the Wells Fire Department for three years.
Funeral arrangements are still being made.