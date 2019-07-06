First responders from Wells remembered one of their own this weekend.

A convoy led the body of the town's fire chief, Wayne Vetere home from Boston.

That's where the chief had been treated during a battle with cancer.

Many came to pay their respects standing along Sanford road.

Then, a brief ceremony was held at the corner fire station.

Those who worked alongside him remembered him as caring and sincere.

"In a word, dedicated. You know without a doubt he's certainly going to leave a big void here. He had our back. You know he was a man we could certainly look to for experience and advice."

Vetere was chief for the Wells Fire Department for three years.

Funeral arrangements are still being made.

