First responder celebrate holiday at work

While many are spending the day at home or traveling to see family, there are several that are still working.

That includes firefighters across the region.

We stopped by the Bangor Fire Department's Central Station for a look at how they're making the most of their holiday at the station.

They had three turkeys, hams, all the fixings you could think of and boy did it smell good.

These first responders were genuinely happy to be doing their job and spending the holiday together.

Darren McGovern, firefighter says, "As the fire department, we're essential. We have to be here. People need to know that they can call us and we will be there 365 days a year. There's no reason to get bummed out about working on Christmas. This is like a second family to most of us. We come together. We plan. We try to plan for everyone's family to come in and we put a meal together that everybody can sit down and eat together."

Thanks to all the first responders working on this Christmas day.