First person in Maine tested for coronavirus tests negative for virus, health officials say

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that the first person tested for the novel coronavirus in Maine tested negative for the disease.

Maine has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and the risk to the general public remains low.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conducted the test and informed Maine CDC of the results. No other individual from Maine has met the criteria to be tested.

The individual voluntarily agreed to stay home in accordance with U.S. CDC guidelines and has cooperated fully with Maine CDC staff.

To date, the U.S. CDC has confirmed that 15 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in six states.

Individuals from 41 states and U.S. territories have been tested. The vast majority of tests in the U.S. have been negative, and no deaths in the U.S. have been attributed to coronavirus.

Maine CDC staff continue to work closely with public health officials nationally and with Maine health care providers to minimize the public risk posed by coronavirus.

Health care providers must report any patients with recent travel to China or exposure to confirmed cases of the virus.