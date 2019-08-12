First of its kind Wabanaki exhibit at Colby College.

The Colby College Museum of Art is home to the first major exhibition of contemporary Wabanaki art.

The exhibit opened in late July and features baskets, canoes, paintings, and clothing.

All of the nearly three dozen artists who contributed to the exhibit all have Wabanaki heritage.

"It's incredibly important because the Wabanaki are the first nations people of these lands," said Sharon Corwin, Chief Curator at the Colby College Museum of Art. "They've been here for over fifteen thousand years, and this is the first time that their work has been shown in a contemporary art museum."

The exhibit runs until early January.